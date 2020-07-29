Advanced search

Girl who fell from Sandy Bay rock reef rescued by Exmouth RNLI lifeguard

PUBLISHED: 11:54 29 July 2020

Exmouth lifeguasrd Jake Butt. Picture: RNLI

Exmouth lifeguasrd Jake Butt. Picture: RNLI

A girl who was struggling to stay above water after being washed off the rock reef was rescued by an Exmouth lifeguard.

On Monday (July 27) afternoon, RNLI lifeguard Jake Butt came to the rescue of the girl on Sandy Bay beach.

She had been walking along a rock reef with her sister to the east end of the beach but was washed off by the wave causing her to panic.

She was managing to keep her head above water but did repeatedly disappear from view beneath the surface.

Mr Butt was alerted by her sister while he was moving red and yellow flags on the beach and used a paddleboard to pull the girl from the water.

Once safely back ashore, the lifeguards evaluated her condition and confirmed no further intervention was required.

The girl was given medical advice on delayed onset drowning and returned to her family.

