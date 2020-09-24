Safety plea as RNLI lifeguard patrols end for 2020 at Sandy Bay

RNLI lifeguards. Picture: RNLI Archant

Exmouth beachgoers are being urged to take extra care and be responsible as the RNLI lifeguard season draws to a close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lifeguards will be patrolling on Sandy Bay for the last time in 2020 on Sunday (September 27) and the RNLI is asking visitors to know their limits and not take risks.

Despite the coronavirus situation, the RNLI have provided lifeguards on 76 beaches across the south west this summer including Sandy Bay in Exmouth.

Tom Mansell, RNLI regional lifesaving lead, said: ‘2020 has been unique in many ways for everyone, it has also been one of the busiest summers for our lifeguards on the beaches in the south west.

“We’d really encourage anyone planning on going in the water to head to one of the lifeguarded beaches around the region where lifeguards will be on hand to offer advice and they can enjoy their activity safely.”