News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth RNLI called out to help stranded vessel

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 7:38 AM June 20, 2022
Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue.

Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue. - Credit: Chris SIms/Exmouth RNLi

A boat stranded at Dawlish Warren on Friday (June 17) night prompted Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers to be called out. 

At around 9.50pm the crew of Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out by the coastguard to a report of two people stranded with a broken down four-metre vessel. 

The volunteer lifesavers, led by Inshore lifeboat helm Harry Griffin, and crew Ed Thomas and Ed Steele, launched at around 10pm and located the vessel and its two occupants. 

The crew determined that the engine of the rib could not be started and towed the boat and its two crew members to the safety of Exmouth Marina. No one was injured or required medical attention. 

Harry Griffin said: “The occupants of the rib were well equipped for emergencies and it was very unfortunate that when they came to leave Dawlish Warren a fault developed on their outboard motor leaving them stranded.  

“We were happy to help and pleased that the situation ended safely.” 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

The new Salt Cellars business in Budleigh

New Budleigh café and deli business opens its doors to the community

Dan Wilkins

person
Listing. Public Houses. Bridge Inn, Bridge Hill, Topsham, Devon. General view from the south.

Topsham pub re-listed on national heritage list

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth and District U3A celebrates 10th anniversary

Exmouth’s U3A group marks 10th anniversary in style

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth town

Exmouth Town Councillors agree Dinan Way funding

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon