Exmouth RNLI called out to help stranded vessel

A boat stranded at Dawlish Warren on Friday (June 17) night prompted Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers to be called out.

At around 9.50pm the crew of Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out by the coastguard to a report of two people stranded with a broken down four-metre vessel.

The volunteer lifesavers, led by Inshore lifeboat helm Harry Griffin, and crew Ed Thomas and Ed Steele, launched at around 10pm and located the vessel and its two occupants.

The crew determined that the engine of the rib could not be started and towed the boat and its two crew members to the safety of Exmouth Marina. No one was injured or required medical attention.

Harry Griffin said: “The occupants of the rib were well equipped for emergencies and it was very unfortunate that when they came to leave Dawlish Warren a fault developed on their outboard motor leaving them stranded.

“We were happy to help and pleased that the situation ended safely.”