Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI Archant

A fishing vessel which had lost power and was drifting ‘out of control’ was towed to safety by Exmouth volunteer lifesavers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At shortly after 9pm on Friday (June 5), Exmouth RNLI’s temporary inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched after the coastguard received reports of a private boat in distress near Straight Point.

The vessel was without power and was drifting ‘out of control’.

The boat was taken under tow to the safety of Shelley Beach.

READ MORE: Stranded kitesurfer rescued by Exmouth RNLI

No damage was done to the boat and no one on board sustained injuries.

Exmouth RNLI helm Henry Mock said: ‘We acted on a report of a private fishing vessel whose three occupants, despite their best efforts, were unable to restart their engine and regain power.

“The boat was at risk of drifting out of control.

“Myself and my crew were able to reach the boat very quickly where we fixed a tow and assisted the vessel back to safety.”