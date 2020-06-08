Advanced search

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 10:09 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 08 June 2020

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Archant

A fishing vessel which had lost power and was drifting ‘out of control’ was towed to safety by Exmouth volunteer lifesavers.

At shortly after 9pm on Friday (June 5), Exmouth RNLI’s temporary inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched after the coastguard received reports of a private boat in distress near Straight Point.

The vessel was without power and was drifting ‘out of control’.

The boat was taken under tow to the safety of Shelley Beach.

READ MORE: Stranded kitesurfer rescued by Exmouth RNLI

No damage was done to the boat and no one on board sustained injuries.

Exmouth RNLI helm Henry Mock said: ‘We acted on a report of a private fishing vessel whose three occupants, despite their best efforts, were unable to restart their engine and regain power.

“The boat was at risk of drifting out of control.

“Myself and my crew were able to reach the boat very quickly where we fixed a tow and assisted the vessel back to safety.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Bannatyne backs Topsham’s Pebblebed

Topsham businessman Geoff Bowen, who runs Pebblebed Vineyard, secured the backing of Duncan Bannatyne after he appeared on the Dragons' Den television show

Stagecoach buses back on East Devon’s roads as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

A Stagecoach bus. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Bannatyne backs Topsham’s Pebblebed

Topsham businessman Geoff Bowen, who runs Pebblebed Vineyard, secured the backing of Duncan Bannatyne after he appeared on the Dragons' Den television show

Stagecoach buses back on East Devon’s roads as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

A Stagecoach bus. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon CCC 2020 brochure proves to be a big success

The Devon CCC 2020 brochure that has proved to be a huge sucess. Picture: ARCHANT

Withycombe in the 2020/21 season – How far will they travel in pursuit of league glory?

Honiton rugby action

Sports Quiz! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Rugby latest - who will travel furthest in pursuit of league glory amongst the East Devon-based teams next season?

Rugby ball.
Drive 24