Published: 4:00 PM September 27, 2021

Exmouth RNLI volunteers answered a distress call on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of two persons on board a drifting, out of control day boat.

At 2.30pm HM Coastguard alerted Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II following an emergency 999 call that a five-metre day boat was drifting out of control with two occupants on board and was unable to make headway. The vessel was described as drifting southerly on the River Exe off Starcross, close to number 17 buoy.

The inshore lifeboat volunteer crew, Guy Munnings, Roy Stott and James Edge, launched immediately and made their way to the last known location of the vessel. They quickly located the boat in shallow water and assessed the situation.

Shortly afterwards the rescuers took the day boat under tow and conveyed the vessel and the two casualties to the safety of shore at Starcross, arriving there at 3.05pm. Both casualties were safe and well and did not require medical attention.

Other RNLI volunteers assisting in the assignment were Deputy Launch Authority, Hedley Saunders, and shore/launch crew Andrew Stott, Ed Thomas and James Searle.

Once the broken down vessel was secured and the occupants were safety ashore, the volunteer lifesavers were stood down by the Coastguard.

They returned to Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station where the lifeboat was back ready for service a short time later.