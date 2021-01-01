Published: 8:00 AM January 1, 2021

Two volunteers from Exmouth’s lifeboat station hit the road running for this year’s RNLI Virtual Reindeer Run 2020 to raise vital funds for the lifesaving charity.

This year, the annual RNLI fundraiser went virtual because of the current Coronavirus regulations, but hundreds of runners across the country were able to take part in their own run, choosing their own route and distance to raise much needed funds.

That included two keen volunteers from Exmouth RNLI who donned their antlers, put on their running hooves and went the distance for the charity.

Dougie Wright, a boat crew volunteer and Des White, volunteer tour guide and chairman of the Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Committee, both slipped into their running shoes to complete a full Marathon and 10km run respectively.

Dougie, who ran the gruelling 26.2 mile run from Exmouth Lifeboat Station along the River Exe cycle path, down the western side of the river and back, completing the distance in three hours and 49 minutes.

He said: “It was a tough challenge, I had little time to prepare but it was certainly worth the pain raising some much-needed money for the charity.

“I’m grateful for the help and encouragement of RNLI colleague, Rory Carrig, who cycled the entire route with me and kept me energised and hydrated - I couldn’t have done it without him.

“I’d also like to give a huge thankyou to those who have donated, I am really grateful.”

Des raised more than £500 for Exmouth RNLI completing the 2019 London Marathon in aid of the charity, completed his 10km run along Exmouth seafront.

He said: “I was pleased to take part in this year’s virtual event and especially grateful for my sponsors.

“As Team Exmouth, myself and Dougie have raised £940 so far and we are currently 4th on the RNLI National reindeer leaderboard and just short of 3rd place.

“Thanks to all who donated so generously.”

Sponsors are still able to donate to either Dougie or Des’s cause by visiting the following pages:

Dougie : https://rnli-reindeerrun.blackbaud-sites.com/fundraising/dougies-rnli-fundraising

Des : https://rnli-reindeerrun.blackbaud-sites.com/fundraising/des-whites-exmouth-rnli-virtual-reindeer-run