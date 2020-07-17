Jet skier rescued in joint operation between Exmouth and Teignmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

A jet skier who got into difficulty near Dawlish Warren was rescued by Exmouth and Teignmouth RNLI lifesavers.

At around 2.50pm on Friday (July 17) Exmouth RNLI’s temporary inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched by the coastguard after reports of a jet skier in difficulty near Red Rock.

With the help of Exmouth’s national coastwatch institute, the lifeboat crew was quickly on the scene and established that the jet ski had stalled and was taking on water.

The lifeboat towed the jet ski to a point near Holcombe where it and its sole occupant was handed over the Teignmouth RNLI’s B-class vessel.

No damage was done to the jet ski and no injuries were reported.

Exmouth lifeboat helm, Harry Griffin said the rider adhered to all recommended safety precautions but the jet ski suffered a technical failure.

He added: “I’m pleased the outcome was successful and would like to thank our RNLI colleagues at Teignmouth for their swift response in this joint operation.”