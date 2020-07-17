Advanced search

Jet skier rescued in joint operation between Exmouth and Teignmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 17:30 17 July 2020

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

A jet skier who got into difficulty near Dawlish Warren was rescued by Exmouth and Teignmouth RNLI lifesavers.

At around 2.50pm on Friday (July 17) Exmouth RNLI’s temporary inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched by the coastguard after reports of a jet skier in difficulty near Red Rock.

With the help of Exmouth’s national coastwatch institute, the lifeboat crew was quickly on the scene and established that the jet ski had stalled and was taking on water.

The lifeboat towed the jet ski to a point near Holcombe where it and its sole occupant was handed over the Teignmouth RNLI’s B-class vessel.

No damage was done to the jet ski and no injuries were reported.

Exmouth lifeboat helm, Harry Griffin said the rider adhered to all recommended safety precautions but the jet ski suffered a technical failure.

He added: “I’m pleased the outcome was successful and would like to thank our RNLI colleagues at Teignmouth for their swift response in this joint operation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

Fire engine

Plans to redevelop two pubs and a children’s play area recommended for refusal

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Have your say over community college’s £13.2m school building plans

Images of hoe the new Exmouth Community College building could look. Picture: Stride Treglown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

Fire engine

Plans to redevelop two pubs and a children’s play area recommended for refusal

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Have your say over community college’s £13.2m school building plans

Images of hoe the new Exmouth Community College building could look. Picture: Stride Treglown

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon restaurants urged to register for Government’s eat out scheme

Restaurants, pubs and cafés can register for the Treasurys Eat Out to Help Out Scheme Picture: Getty Images

Cricket rewind – A look back at the local Devon League action 12 months ago this Saturday

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

East Devon Youth League wants to ‘get the games on’

Picture: Thinkstock

Jet skier rescued in joint operation between Exmouth and Teignmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images