Exmouth RNLI lifeboats launch after two kayakers capsize in River Exe

PUBLISHED: 11:55 21 September 2020

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Two kayakers capsized in the River Exe on Saturday (September 19) following a reported collision with a buoy in the estuary.

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched at around 11.45am after reports of two kayakers capsized.

Shortly afterwards, the all-weather vessel Bridie O’Shea was also launched after reports that a jet skier who tried to help the kayakers had got into difficulties.

The crew confirmed the jet skier had helped both the casualties to the shore at Mamhead Slipway.

Bridie O’Shea was stood down once it was discovered that the jet skier was safe and well.

RNLI crew members gave first aid to the two kayakers, who were both wearing buoyancy aids.

Exmouth RNLI Inshore lifeboat helm, Scott Ranft, said: “It was very fortunate that both casualties were wearing proper buoyancy aids that undoubtedly helped prevent a more serious situation.

“I was pleased we were able to help and that there was a positive outcome to this assignment.”

