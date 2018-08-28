Advanced search

Budleigh hub groups work on River Otter mural

PUBLISHED: 15:49 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 11 January 2019

Budleigh Health & Wellbeing Hub. Ref exb 42 17TI 2063. Picture: Terry Ife

A Devon-based arts-for-health organisation is teaming up with groups at Budleigh Salterton’s community hub to create a mural of the River Otter.

The ‘journey along the River Otter’ wall mural will be installed at the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub once finished.

Magic Carpet, which is working with groups to create the artwork, is also inviting aspiring artists of all abilities to come to an art session on Thursday, January 31, between 10am and noon.

The hub’s gym is also extending its opening hours for January for those who are looking to improve their general health or requiring rehabilitation. The gym will be open from 9am until 7.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am until 5pm on Fridays.

There are also weekly board game cafes, zumba classes and a peer support group for cancer sufferers at the hub.

For more information on activities at the former hospital go to www.westbank.org.uk or ring 01395 446896

