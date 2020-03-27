Advanced search

Only ‘necessary and essential’ travel on the River Exe during coronavirus pandemic says harbour master

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2020

Exmouth Harbour at sunset. Picture: Sue Babb submitted through iWitness

Exmouth Harbour at sunset. Picture: Sue Babb submitted through iWitness

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the Harbour Master has warned that only ‘necessary and essential’ travel in the River Exe should take place.

Grahame Forshaw, the Harbour Master for the Exeter Port Authority, has clarified what constitutes a necessary waterborne journey during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this includes commercial activity or isolated residents moving through their harbour property for necessary purposes, such as shopping for essentials and obtaining medical supplies.

Mr Forshaw said it is ‘not appropriate’ for the harbour of the estuary to be used for leisure purposes at the present time.

He said: “Using the harbour/estuary for leisure purposes at this time could put you and our reduced staff at risk – as well as create avoidable pressure on the emergency services.

“We will report anyone who we feel are not engaged in necessary or essential activity.”

Anyone who feels they have a necessary or essential reason for travelling on the River Exe should email epa@exeter.gov.uk to discuss their plans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Friday Quiz - 30 sporting questions - how will you do?

Sports Quiz header

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Withycombe’s wonderful season through the eyes of head coach Sam Williams

Action from the Withycombe win at New Cross. Picture: JIM DAVIS

Jordan Harris one the league’s deadliest finishers

Exmouth Town players celebrate one of their seven goals in the win over Chipping Sodbury Town. Picture: ROB CHIDGEY

Only ‘necessary and essential’ travel on the River Exe during coronavirus pandemic says harbour master

Exmouth Harbour at sunset. Picture: Sue Babb submitted through iWitness
Drive 24