Only ‘necessary and essential’ travel on the River Exe during coronavirus pandemic says harbour master

Exmouth Harbour at sunset. Picture: Sue Babb submitted through iWitness (c) copyright newzulu.com

Amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the Harbour Master has warned that only ‘necessary and essential’ travel in the River Exe should take place.

Grahame Forshaw, the Harbour Master for the Exeter Port Authority, has clarified what constitutes a necessary waterborne journey during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this includes commercial activity or isolated residents moving through their harbour property for necessary purposes, such as shopping for essentials and obtaining medical supplies.

Mr Forshaw said it is ‘not appropriate’ for the harbour of the estuary to be used for leisure purposes at the present time.

He said: “Using the harbour/estuary for leisure purposes at this time could put you and our reduced staff at risk – as well as create avoidable pressure on the emergency services.

“We will report anyone who we feel are not engaged in necessary or essential activity.”

Anyone who feels they have a necessary or essential reason for travelling on the River Exe should email epa@exeter.gov.uk to discuss their plans.