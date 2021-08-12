Published: 10:13 PM August 12, 2021

Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were rescued after getting into difficulty in the River Exe.

The Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew launched at 12.41pm on Thursday August 12 In their third assignment in three days

Coastguards alerted the crew of Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II to attend.

The charity’s lifeboat was crewed by Helm, Mark Cockman and volunteer crew James Searle and Nick Wright who made their way to the river to locate the casualties. Other Exmouth RNLI crew volunteers who attended were Guy Munnings, Neil Cannon, Tim Barnes, Ed Steele, Roger Jackson, Charles Swales, Harry Griffin, Andy Stott and James Edge.

The lifeboat crew were assisted in the operation by the crews of Exmouth River Taxi, Stuart Line ‘Tudor Rose’ and a team from Coastguard Rescue.

The casualties were taken on board the Exmouth River Taxi and conveyed to Starcross where they awaited the arrival of the lifeboat crew and an ambulance to assess their condition.

A short time later both the lifeboat and the ambulance arrived and the casualties were placed under their care. Their condition is not known but it is not thought to be serious.

On completion of the tasking at 2.55pm, the lifesavers returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the inshore lifeboat was back on service a short time later.

Detailed RNLI ‘Float To Live’ safety information can be found here : https://rnli.org/magazine/magazine-featured-list/2018/july/how-to-float