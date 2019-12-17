Advanced search

Warning over 'ringing the changes' scam in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:40 17 December 2019

Shop staff in Exmouth are being warned over a distraction scam in the town.

Police say they have had reports of two men entering shops with one trying to appear to be his own.

According to officers, one suspect is described as being of mixed race or Asian, with a chubby build, in his late 30s or 40s and wearing a black hoody.

The other is white, around 5ft 10 in height with short dark hair and in his mid 30s.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said shopkeepers should advise their staff accordingly about the 'ringing the changes' scam which involves being distracted while being asked to change notes to smaller currency.

