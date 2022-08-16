'He's done it again' - Budleigh cyclist raises £1,400 for ELF by riding across Spain

A Budleigh cyclist has raised nearly £1,400 for the Exeter Leukaemia Fund by riding the length of Spain – 717 miles – in just eight days.

Mark Godsland cycled from Santander on the north coast to Malaga in the south.

One of Mark's stopping points in his ride across Spain - Credit: Mark Godsland

City scene from Mark's cycle ride across Spain - Credit: Mark Godsland

Blossom in a Spanish square - Credit: Mark Godsland

And today (Tuesday, August 16), just weeks after his long-distance ride, he is embarking on another 700-mile cycle across France and Switzerland – this time for his own pleasure, not as a fundraiser.

He told the Journal he loves long-distance cycling because it is the best way to experience another country, but he is also a dedicated fundraiser for ELF and undertakes one sponsored ride a year for the charity.

He said: “One of the reasons I enjoy cycling a country end-to-end is that you really get to observe and feel all of the changes as you make progress. Not just the obvious changes in landscape, scenery and weather, but also the sounds and aromas change too (if you were in a car, you'd be deprived of those hearing and smell senses - you'd also probably be on busier motorways and be moving too fast to remember many of the views etc).

Mark's bike in the Spanish countryside - Credit: Mark Godsland

“Cycling is a beautiful way to pass through a country at a pace where your senses can absorb the surroundings and you're able to remember detail - inevitably, the roads you choose will also be quieter, and will take you through more interesting countryside and towns/villages. And, of course, you're able to observe the culture changes if you're covering significant distances. In sum, cycling enables you experience a country fully, in a way you wouldn't do if you were travelling by car, or rail, or aeroplane.”

Enjoying a beer in Malaga after finishing the cycle ride - Credit: Mark Godsland

Last year Mark’s sponsored cycle ride took him from St Malo to Nice in France, more than 1,000 miles. In 2019 he took part in the TransAmerica Bike Race, aiming to ride 4,200 miles, but had to withdraw after 1,300 miles after developing Achilles tendinitis.

He supports ELF because the charity, although based in Exeter, does a large amount of work in East Devon.

He said: “When I did a bucket collection for my Spain trip at Tesco's (Salterton Rd) the kind folk of Exmouth gave over £700 - which, I am certain, is a reflection of ELF's work in our area. The ELF team thought that it might be a record for all their bucket collections.”