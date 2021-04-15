Published: 10:59 AM April 15, 2021

Devon Air Ambulance has benefitted from funds raised by an Exmouth building merchant.

RGB Building Supplies, which has a branch in Exmouth, has raised £8,400 for Devon Air Ambulance and Cornwall Air Ambulance. Over the last year.

The money was raised from the sale of RGB’s charity calendar, donations to its branches and the sale of promotional ‘bulk bags’.

Since selecting the two air ambulance charities as partners in 2019, RGB has raised more than £14,000 to help support the services both give to people in our region.

Tracy Owen, business support engagement officer at Devon Air Ambulance, said: "We are so grateful to everyone at RGB for their continued fundraising efforts throughout the past year.”

David Wright, Branch Manager at RGB Exmouth, said: “We would like to thank all our customers, staff and the local community for supporting our fundraising activities for Devon Air Ambulance and Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust.

“It’s only with their help that we’ve been able to raise as much as we have these past 12 months.”