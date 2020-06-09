RGB Exmouth open for business with strict social distancing in place

RGB Building Supplies Exmouth. Picture: RGB Building Supplies Archant

The Exmouth branch of a builders merchants has opened its doors for business following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Those visiting RGB Building Supplies, in Pankhurst Close, are being asked to respect and follow strict social distancing guidelines.

These include customers being asked to use the hand sanitising station when they enter and leave the branch, make transactions as contactless as possible and respect two-metre markers.

David Wright, branch manager at RGB Exmouth, said: “We’re delighted to be open and look forward to welcoming all customers through the door.

“In view of the social distancing we have in place, there will be a smaller than usual team, and we thank our customers for their patience and support in helping us to ensure the branch is a safe environment for everyone.”

RGB Exmouth is operating revised opening hours from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.