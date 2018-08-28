Advanced search

Exmouth RGB fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West

PUBLISHED: 16:08 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 28 January 2019

An Exmouth-based builders’ merchant is holding a reverse auction to raise funds for charity.

On Thursday (January 31) The Littleham-based RGB Building Supplies will be inviting customers to enter their lowest unique bids for a chance to win a power tool with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospice South West.

All of the company’s branches are taking part in the charity’s £50 challenge which involves coming up with a fundraiser which costs a maximum of £50 to organise.

David Wright, branch manager at RGB Exmouth said: “Our charity events are always extremely well supported by our customers and we’re certain that our £50 challenge day will be no different.

“Children’s Hospice South West is our chosen charity and we are delighted to be raising money to help them continue with their fantastic work.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone along to take part in our event and hope to be the branch that raises the most amount of money from our £50 investment.”

