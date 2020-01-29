Advanced search

RGB Appeal helping to keep a fundamental service flying in the skies above Devon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 January 2020

RGB Christmas Appeal for Devon Air Ambulance

Archant

RGB Building Supplies backed the Devon Air Ambulance Trust festive appeal.

Big hearted residents of the Exmouth community are being thanked by South West firm, RGB Building Supplies, for supporting its Big RGB Christmas Appeal.

With a mission to raise as much money as possible for the Devon Air Ambulance, the appeal invited people to donate good quality, pre-loved items to a designated drop-off point in RGB's Exmouth branch.

Generous contributions from the public included bags full of clothing, shoes, books, toys, jewellery and more, which were delivered to Devon Air Ambulance.

Tracy Owen, fundraising manager at Devon Air Ambulance, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to RGB and their customers for the donations to the Christmas appeal. We have 19 shops, so any donations are extremely welcomed to keep both helicopters flying."

Branch manager David Wright said: "Devon Air Ambulance does amazing life-saving work and we were delighted to help it raise money with our Big RGB Christmas Appeal."

For more, see www.daat.org

