Exmouth builders merchant fundraising for the RNLI

Adam Manning

Published: 11:44 AM May 12, 2022
RGB Building Supplies Exmouth. Picture: RGB Building Supplies

RGB Building Supplies Exmouth. Picture: RGB Building Supplies - Credit: RGB Building Supplies

RGB Building Supplies has selected the RNLI as its charity partner for 2022.

The RNLI have nine lifeboat stations across Devon launched a total of 593 times last year. The 18 RNLI lifeguard units dealt with 1,537 incidents. Together, the lifeboat crews and lifeguards in the southwest saved 93 lives, a 20 per cent increase in the number of lives saved in 2020.

Jason Hurley, Branch Manager at RGB Exmouth, said: “The number of awards and medals that our region’s RNLI lifeboat stations have received is a testament to the fantastic work the charity does to protect local people and visitors.

"We’re delighted to be supporting the charity for the next 12 months and have some exciting fundraising ideas in the pipeline to help our local RNLI volunteer crews to continue saving lives.”

RGB, which has a store in Exmouth, will be organising branch-wide fundraising events throughout the next 12 months. 

