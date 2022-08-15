Review: 'Time of my life' at Blackmore Theatre

Review

For their summer production at the Blackmore Theatre, the Exmouth Players presented Time of My Life, one of Alan Ayckbourn’s most popular plays from the 1990s.

The action took place in a restaurant of indeterminate Mediterranean origin, a long-standing favourite of Gerry and Laura Stratton as they gathered with their sons and their partners to celebrate Laura’s birthday.

The central area of the restaurant was set on a raised platform surrounded by railings reminiscent of a boxing-ring at a championship 'prize-fight' and was certainly reflective of the sparring that was to come!

As the evening unfolded the dynamics of the family were exposed, and 'skeletons in the cupboard' revealed! Much to Gerry’s consternation Laura owned up to a fifteen minute 'fling' with his brother back in 1974! Eldest son Glyn constantly looking for his mother’s approval slipped back into his pattern of extra marital affairs, while youngest son Adam bumbled along with his 'airy-fairy' schemes, always the blue-eyed boy.

Laura was shown from the outset to be controlling and critical, disapproving of Glyn’s choice of wife and decidedly unimpressed with Adam’s girlfriend who was just a 'hairdresser' – she could hardly bring herself to spit out the word.

This role was superbly played by Pat Peters, her expressions and delivery faultless. Ray Virr was excellent as businessman Gerry, content with the status quo, welcoming the 'girls' warmly, but covering up some serious financial problems.

The evening deteriorated ending tragically for Gerry, and clever use was made of downstage areas to give insights into the future and the past.

Philanderer Glyn, robustly portrayed by James Cotter, got his comeuppance and Emily Fletcher as Stephanie achieved a startling transformation from acquiescent wife to a confident and poised woman. James Phillips made an endearing Adam and Kaitlin McCann a natural, feisty and up-front Maureen.

Hovering around in a multitude of guises as all the restaurant staff Martin Moore was just delightful – hilarious.

Lighting, sound, suitable costumes and smooth scene changes complemented the action on the well-designed set, and together all made for a cleverly crafted and enjoyable evening, skilfully directed by Cathy Turner.