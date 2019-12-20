Advanced search

Review: One Man, Two Guvnors, by Exmouth Community College

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 December 2019

Joe Mellor as Francis Henshall. Picture: Jez Turner

Joe Mellor as Francis Henshall. Picture: Jez Turner

Jez Turner

"How do you follow a production like last year's Les Miserables? By picking a play that is so far at the other end of the scale it is not comparable."

Jake Easton as Alan Dangle. Picture: Jez TurnerJake Easton as Alan Dangle. Picture: Jez Turner

So said Jez Turner, Head of Drama at Exmouth Community College and director of this year's production, One Man, Two Guvnors. Yet the cast have followed last year's musical with another outstanding performance, comparable for its quality.

Taking on Richard Bean's play - made famous at the National Theatre with James Corden in the lead role - was no easy task.

The complex plot and unlikely cast of characters have required the two alternating casts of students to really hone their performance skills.

The script provides some very funny moments; Joe Mellor as Francis Henshall and Matt Pile-Rowland as Stanley Stubbers did not disappoint. Supported by the college music department's live accompaniment,

Joe Mellor as Francis Henshall and Matt Pile-Rowland as Stanley Stubbers. Picture: Jez TurnerJoe Mellor as Francis Henshall and Matt Pile-Rowland as Stanley Stubbers. Picture: Jez Turner

Exmouth Community College's Youth Theatre have proved that they are capable of leaving audiences laughing in the aisles.

With building plans starting to take shape from next year, this is possibly the last big performance in the current theatre space at the college and the students are already excitedly anticipating a performance space fit for the quality of performance that they always produce.

EMMA RICHARDSON

