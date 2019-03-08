Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Opinion

Review: Losing the Will, by Budleigh Salterton Drama Club

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 September 2019

Losing the Will by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Losing the Will by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture: Mike Kerswill

michael kerswill

Congratulations to all involved in The Salterton Drama Club's latest production, written and directed by Ken Elvy.

A scene from Losing the Will. Picture: Mike KerswillA scene from Losing the Will. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Not favouring 'home-written' scripts, I approached this with some trepidation, but am sure no one watching this play would have considered it other than professional.

The script was exceedingly amusing with some very clever lines, just a few of which were missed by slightly muffled delivery.

Having the author direct the play made sure that the cast exactly portrayed his meaning and they stood out clearly in their individual roles.

Tim Alsford as Nigel, so devoted to his calling as a health and safety inspector that he saw everything in terms of hazard, his wife Alice played by Wendy Gomm, bossy and greedy with a hand bag that took on a life of its own, moving constantly from chair to stool to floor (why?), Elaine Wilson as Nigel's outlandish sister Pippa, sadly looking for a life companion but finding only Nathan Wakefield, the disturbed 'mastermind' Buff, all were excellent with dialogue moving swiftly between them.

Losing the Will. Picture: Mike KerswillLosing the Will. Picture: Mike Kerswill

They were supported by David Holt, the family solicitor, dragged from his Sunday morning pastime of compost turning to suggest an unconventional means of preventing Jack Selby's fortune passing to his young inamorata, Daisy played by Leonie Motler.

David's performance was delightfully bumbling with his measured walk and it was quite believable that Jack Selby would want his last days enhanced by the presence of the charming Daisy.

Dianne Nicholls as the downstairs neighbour Mrs Samuels gave a star performance in a lovely cameo part.

The set was exceptional, dominated by the portrait of Jack with his very suggestive gesture, oh sorry, that was just the way he was holding his cigar! It was well lit so we could see what everyone was doing, though some of the searching of the desk was a little perfunctory. Was the very abrupt flood of light on opening the window curtains at the start deliberately done to make sure we all knew we were watching a comedy? We were, and we all really enjoyed it.

Losing the Will. Picture: Mike KerswillLosing the Will. Picture: Mike Kerswill

ANN KNIGHT

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Review: Losing the Will, by Budleigh Salterton Drama Club

Losing the Will by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Couple rescued after yatch distress call to Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R and J Welburn launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Free Rock Choir singing session for dementia carers in Exmouth

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Former Budleigh bank could be transformed into homes and eatery if plans wins approval

Budleigh Lloyds Bank branch, in Fore Street, is set to close in January 2019. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists