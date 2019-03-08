Opinion

Review: Losing the Will, by Budleigh Salterton Drama Club

Congratulations to all involved in The Salterton Drama Club's latest production, written and directed by Ken Elvy.

Not favouring 'home-written' scripts, I approached this with some trepidation, but am sure no one watching this play would have considered it other than professional.

The script was exceedingly amusing with some very clever lines, just a few of which were missed by slightly muffled delivery.

Having the author direct the play made sure that the cast exactly portrayed his meaning and they stood out clearly in their individual roles.

Tim Alsford as Nigel, so devoted to his calling as a health and safety inspector that he saw everything in terms of hazard, his wife Alice played by Wendy Gomm, bossy and greedy with a hand bag that took on a life of its own, moving constantly from chair to stool to floor (why?), Elaine Wilson as Nigel's outlandish sister Pippa, sadly looking for a life companion but finding only Nathan Wakefield, the disturbed 'mastermind' Buff, all were excellent with dialogue moving swiftly between them.

They were supported by David Holt, the family solicitor, dragged from his Sunday morning pastime of compost turning to suggest an unconventional means of preventing Jack Selby's fortune passing to his young inamorata, Daisy played by Leonie Motler.

David's performance was delightfully bumbling with his measured walk and it was quite believable that Jack Selby would want his last days enhanced by the presence of the charming Daisy.

Dianne Nicholls as the downstairs neighbour Mrs Samuels gave a star performance in a lovely cameo part.

The set was exceptional, dominated by the portrait of Jack with his very suggestive gesture, oh sorry, that was just the way he was holding his cigar! It was well lit so we could see what everyone was doing, though some of the searching of the desk was a little perfunctory. Was the very abrupt flood of light on opening the window curtains at the start deliberately done to make sure we all knew we were watching a comedy? We were, and we all really enjoyed it.

ANN KNIGHT