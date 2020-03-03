Review: Beyond Reasonable Doubt, by The Exmouth Players

Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services

For their first production of 2020 at the Blackmore Theatre The Exmouth Players presented The legal drama, Beyond Reasonable Doubt, by Jeffrey Archer.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services

The curtains opened onto a tense courtroom scene at the Old Bailey where Sir David Metcalf QC finds himself on trial for the murder of his terminally ill wife.

Drawn in from the start and addressed as members of the jury, the audience was sternly reminded by the presiding judge of its responsibilities.

The story unfolded through the cut and thrust of the courtroom debate, as Sir David represented himself against his old adversary Sir Antony Blair-Booth QC - a subtle choice of name.

Various witnesses were called upon and the case for the defence and prosecution posed this question for the jury - could they deliver a verdict beyond reasonable doubt?

Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services

Then, just at the vital moment when the foreman stood to reveal the outcome, the house lights came up for the interval.

Act II was a complete reversal, taking the audience by surprise.

The action switched to the home of Sir David and his wife Lady Metcalf in the weeks before and just after the trial, and the true nature of their relationship, and the heart-breaking circumstances of her death were revealed.

Although this was a tense and thought -provoking piece there were still moments of light relief. Wendy Groves made a delightful witness as the housekeeper, loyal to her lady but deeply suspicious of her master, and Mike Killoran savoured every moment as he scored points against his rival as counsel for the prosecution.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services Beyond Reasonable Doubt by the Exmouth Players Picture: Emma Crane - Exmouth Photo Services

The role of Mrs Justice Tredwell was perfect for Pat Peters, always well in command of proceedings. Nick Lawrence made a sympathetic, slightly misogynistic family solicitor, and all the minor but intrinsic roles were played sincerely.

Mark Wilkes was excellent as Sir David and the scenes with his wife, thoughtfully played by Joyce Pomeroy, engaging and emotive.

The courtroom set was stunning, with an authentic court emblem, and the change to the spacious and elegant drawing-room was most effective. An engrossing and enjoyable production, sensitively directed by Ray Virr - without a doubt.

'TRICIA BARCLAY

