Concept music album released by Exmouth-based teacher to raise awareness of youth mental health

A concept music album has been released by an Exmouth secondary school teacher who wants to raise funds for a youth mental health charity.

The album Drawing Blood has been released by Christian Tebbutt under the pseudonym Revel in Chaos and is a concept piece about the struggles of a teenager who has ADHD.

Through the album, a story is told of a teenager, during potentially the worst week of his life, as he deals with the battles between the person he wants to be and the boy he needs to be in a tough school.

During the coronavirus lockdown Christian wanted to bring to light many of the issues surrounding mental health in young people in an accessible format which would resonate with those affected.

He said: “I grew up with undiagnosed ADHD until I was 16 and really struggled through school.

“The only subject I felt I was any good at was music and without that I don’t know what I would have done.”

Christian has gone on to enjoy a successful career in music including as a vocalist on Elbow’s critically acclaimed album Seldom Seen Kid live at Abbey Road and singing on other well-known recordings as a backing vocalist.

He has also composed music for theatre, documentaries and short films.

However, now working as a secondary school music teacher, Christian continues to see the issues faced by young people with mental health issues and ADHD, particularly young men.

He added: “I work in Devon at a secondary school where I see and hear the struggles of young people that are grappling with their mental and physical health for a variety of reasons.

“I have wanted to make this album for a long time but lockdown gave me that opportunity. It is also at this time I feel isolation could have exacerbated these problems, or even created issues that weren’t there before, so understanding that it is OK is more important than ever.”

