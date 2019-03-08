Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Revealed: changes being made to Exmouth's only nightclub

PUBLISHED: 15:26 23 July 2019

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

Details have been revealed of how Exmouth's newest nightclub could look.

Work is underway to transform the former Fever and Boutique, in The Parade, into Popworld.

A licensing application shows what changes the venue's owner has planned.

The premises license variation proposal said the dance floor and fixed seating on the first floor will be reconfigured.

On the second floor, the fixed seating will again be changed as will the DJ booth.

The second bar on the upper level will be removed and first bar will be altered.

Extra toilets will also be installed and changes will be made to the back of house and lobby areas.

Earlier this year Stonegate Pub Company announced it had taken over the Fever and Boutique chain.

Stonegate last month confirmed Exmouth's only nightclub would be undergoing a refurbishment and Popworld Exmouth's website confirmed the new venue will be opening on Friday, August 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity-boosting kite festival cancelled

Exmouth Rotary Club's kite festival. Ref exe 32 17TI 8809. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity-boosting kite festival cancelled

Exmouth Rotary Club's kite festival. Ref exe 32 17TI 8809. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Evie Stone crowned 2019 East Devon Ladies Champion

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth skipper speaks about the win over Bovey Tracey

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George batsman Sam Read rifled sixth century of the league campaign

Clyst St George batsman Sam Reed hits a six in a recent Tolchards Devon League game. Picture JED ROSSER

Lympstone Dogo youngster becomes the club’s first ‘home grown’ back belt

Oliver being congratulated by Sensei Sherry and Poynton

Hundreds of knitted poppies could line the side of this Exmouth church if ambitious Remembrance project is realised

Plans have been revealed to cover one side of the Exmouth church with knitted poppies. Picture: Vikki Atkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists