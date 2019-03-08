Revealed: changes being made to Exmouth's only nightclub

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Details have been revealed of how Exmouth's newest nightclub could look.

Work is underway to transform the former Fever and Boutique, in The Parade, into Popworld.

A licensing application shows what changes the venue's owner has planned.

The premises license variation proposal said the dance floor and fixed seating on the first floor will be reconfigured.

On the second floor, the fixed seating will again be changed as will the DJ booth.

The second bar on the upper level will be removed and first bar will be altered.

Extra toilets will also be installed and changes will be made to the back of house and lobby areas.

Earlier this year Stonegate Pub Company announced it had taken over the Fever and Boutique chain.

Stonegate last month confirmed Exmouth's only nightclub would be undergoing a refurbishment and Popworld Exmouth's website confirmed the new venue will be opening on Friday, August 16.