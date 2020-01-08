Advanced search

Artist's impression of possible 59-apartment retirement living complex

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 January 2020

An artist's impression of how McCarthy and Stone's 59-apartment complex could look. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

An artist's impression has revealed how a new 59-apartment retirement complex in Exmouth could look should planning approval be granted.

Developer McCarthy and Stone has submitted an application to build the apartments on a site next to Tesco, in Salterton Road.

This revised proposal includes space for a separate office block.

A previous application to build a 59-apartment complex on the site was rejected at appeal due to part of the plot being earmarked for employment use.

McCarthy and Stone said the latest application will feature 645 square metres of 'modern office space'.

The developer said the apartment block would also create 17 new on-site jobs with care, catering and maintenance staff.

A spokesman for McCarthy and Stone said: "The revised plans now propose an additional, separate office building, which will deliver flexible employment workspace, ideal for existing businesses that are looking to relocate in Exmouth or to attract new companies into the town."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

