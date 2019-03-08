Six weeks of traffic measures as works on car park begin

East Devon District Council has announced work is set to begin on Maer Road Car Park on Monday (May 13)

Works to create a new entrance to an Exmouth car park are set to begin next week.

East Devon District Council has announced resurfacing and improvement works at the Maer Road Car Park will begin on Monday (May 13) and last for around six weeks.

The works will include the relocation of the entrance to the northwest corner of the car park to accommodate larger vehicles such as coaches and campervans.

Resurfacing will also involve a new layout featuring spaces designed for coaches.

Utilities belonging to BT and Western Power Distribution will also be moved.

The district council has warned there will be traffic management in place with a 'give and take' system in Maer Road. Some of the parking spaces will also be temporarily suspended.

Andrew Ennis, service lead for environmental health and car parks, said: "The new entrance and layout at Maer Road Car Park will provide better coach and off-street campervan parking, which will help to accommodate visitors, who are important contributors to the town's economy.

"Exmouth is a popular destination for campervans and the addition of a designated parking area will help to provide space for them in off-street locations.

"We appreciate people's patience while we complete these works, which have been planned to avoid disruption as much as possible."