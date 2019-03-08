Advanced search

New signs to encourage sailors to 'respect the water'

PUBLISHED: 10:47 09 May 2019

Exmouth Marina safety signs on the bridge with local boat yard owner and Exmouth RNLI crew volunteer Mark Sansom passing suitable equipped. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Exmouth RNLI has teamed up with residents in Exmouth Marina to install new safety signs on a swing bridge

It is hoped prominent safety signs on a bridge in Exmouth Marina will encourage water users to wear a lifejacket at all times.

Exmouth RNLI has teamed up with residents of the marina area to install new signs on a swing bridge promoting the lifesaving charity's 'Respect the Water' campaign.

Residents decided the signs were the best way to encourage sailors to remember basic safety precautions.

Ian Coupe, a resident of the marina area and a National Coastwatch volunteer, said: "Having means of communication, an appropriate lifejacket, kill cord and suitable clothing for the conditions is something every water user should check before setting off."

Exmouth RNLI community safety officer Mr Littlefield paid for the signs in memory of his parents-in-law, who recently passed away.

He said: "I wanted to give local boat users a gift in memory of Lee and Colin Warren.

"Lee was an avid sailor and I thought it would be fitting to remember them this way."

