Residents react to Exmouth Queen's Drive plans

Hemingway Design - tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme - has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp Archant

Residents have reacted to the ideas, or lack of, pitched at a public exhibition for the Queen's Drive area of Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemingway Design - tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme - has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals.

A public exhibition was held by East Devon District Council on Wednesday and Thursday at Ocean showing plans for a hotel, a play and events space on and a two storey cafe with a new coast watch tower above it.

Carolyn Priest, 67, of The Broadway, said: "I think that this building (Ocean) is too big and has really spoilt

"I think it is a valuable green space that provides a nice link from the town to the area by the beach."

Mrs Priest said she thought the area has been neglected and noticed that all the parking and bins had been out around the back of the buildings, next to the walk and off the seafront.

She added: "I think it has been neglected.... It has downgraded it.

"They are already talking about having parking around the back of the hotel...

"I like what is there already. I have had family visit me and the children have commented on the quality and the open-ended play park that can be used all year around which also challenges the children."

Elaine Lewis, of Douglas Avenue, said: " I came here today expecting to know what was going to happen or what could potentially happen.

"I thought there would be suggestions of what it would have...

"The temporary attractions are only open eight weeks of the year and the other one was there every day of the year.

"They got rid of that one but should have been carrying out this process in parallel."

Jeanne Townend, 86, of Littleham Cross, said: "I haven't seen all of the plans but I am very interested in what they are. I would like to see crazy golf...

"It is a game that can be played from toddlers right up to 90 plus.

"Families can do it, visitors or residents, and it is fun and is very cheap and has been cheap for many years.

"It doesn't require much maintenance and it is also a sport that can be watch be by bystanders.

"My family has been playing this for years and I have been here 52 years - so we are addicts. But it needs to be bigger.

"I just wonder if Exmouth can support another hotel. I am not sure about this, I understand they need to recuperate money but I'm not sure about that.

"I am very much in favour of the fun park for children and young people."