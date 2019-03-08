Advanced search

Residents' parking permit consultation begins

PUBLISHED: 11:08 04 October 2019

Car parking in the Colony in Exmouth. Photo: Paul Strange.

A consultation on the possible introduction of resident parking permits begins today (Friday, October 4).

Residents in some of Exmouth's more congested roads will have the chance to have their say on the proposals which could see £30 permits issued to householders and visitors.

This Devon County Council consultation has been brought forward in response to complaints from residents over the difficulty of finding on-street parking spaces in Exmouth.

READ MORE: Which streets are being consulted on residents' parking?

The consultation form poses nine questions including asking residents if they support the proposals and what times of day they find it hardest to secure a parking spot.

These comments will be summarised and reported to the next meeting of the county council's Highways and Traffic Order Committee (HATOC).

The deadline for taking part in the consultation is Friday, October 25.

People can have their say by going to the consultation website or by post to Traffic Order and Policy Team, Lucombe House, County Hall, Topsham Road, Exeter, EX2 4QD.

