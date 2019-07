REPORTS: Air ambulance lands in Brixington Church grounds

Breaking news in Exmouth. Archant

An air ambulance has reportedly landed in the grounds of an Exmouth church this afternoon (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is understood the helicopter landed in the grounds of Brixington Church.

Several sirens have also been heard in the area.

This breaking news story will be updated.