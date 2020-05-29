Advanced search

Further 11 Devon care homes report suspected coronavirus cases

A further 11 care homes in Devon have reported a suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus in a two-week spell, according to ONS figures.

The latest ONS statistics show that 11 care homes in the county have reported the cases to Public Health England in the weeks commencing May 11 and May 18.

Seven outbreaks were reported in the week commencing May 11 and just four in the week commencing May 18.

In total, there have been a total of 105 suspected or confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks reported in care homes in Devon since the beginning of March.

Around 20 per cent of the 516 care homes in the county have had cases, compared to the national average of 39.3 per cent.

Two more outbreaks were reported in East Devon, with one in Exeter, one in North Devon, three in Plymouth, one in Torbay, two in Torridge and one in West Devon.

