Witness appeal after reports of attempted robbery in Exmouth

Archant

Four teenage boys have been arrested after reports of an attempted robbery in Exmouth.

The alleged victims, two 17-year-old boys, told police a group of people had threatened them and demanded money.

Although the group did not take anything, they said the incident left them shaken and upset.

It is reported to have happened in Withycombe Road at about 10pm on Friday, September 6.

The suspects, aged between 14 and 17, have been released on bail until Friday, October 4.

Police have appealed for a group of witnesses to contact them.

DC Ailsa Mason said: "The victims spoke to a group of four men and women around the time of the incident who would have witnessed the offence.

"They are described to be around 18 years old, and one of the men was wearing a floral patterned shirt.

"They could have vital information we are seeking."

Anyone else with information should contact the police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime CR/81074/19.