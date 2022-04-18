Garden centre donates tree to replace vandalised sapling

Marion Drew of Exmouth in Bloom with the donated tree at King's Garden Centre - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

A ‘perfect’ tree has been donated to Exmouth in Bloom to replace one of the two that were vandalised in the seafront sensory garden.

The young trees, a Himalayan white birch and an apple tree, had been planted by Gillie Newcombe of Exmouth Art Group in memory of her parents. But last weekend, April 9 and 10, they were deliberately snapped off close to their bases. Exmouth in Bloom discovered the damage when they arrived to work in the garden on the Sunday morning, and expressed ‘sadness and outrage’ at the wilful damage. The group said the cost of replacing the trees could be as much as £500.

Just a few days later, Kings Garden and Leisure came to the rescue and invited Exmouth in Bloom to come and collect a free white barked Snow Queen birch.

Members of Exmouth in Bloom with the donated tree at Kings Garden Centre - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom





Marion Drew from Exmouth in Bloom said it was ‘a perfect replacement’ and added that the group, and Gillie Newcombe, ‘gave huge thanks to Kings for their generous gesture’.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/030142/22.