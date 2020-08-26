Advanced search

Repair Café not returning to Exmouth in 2020

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 August 2020

A repair cafe held at All Saints Church hall in Exmouth, Picture: Jean Holden

A repair cafe held at All Saints Church hall in Exmouth, Picture: Jean Holden

Archant

Exmouth’s repair café will not be reopening this year, organisers have confirmed.

The monthly events at All Saints Church hall, in Exeter Road, offered people a chance to get advice from volunteers on how to fix their items in a social atmosphere.

However, following the coronavirus outbreak, the monthly cafes had to be cancelled.

Organisers have now confirmed the events will not return in 2020 but the situation will be reviewed in the New Year.

Jean Holden, coordinator of Exmouth Repair Café, said: “The volunteers really miss the monthly openings.

“It’s not just the actual repairs being important but the social and café side as well.

“We enjoy meeting and chatting to the folk who come in and hearing about the stories behind the items in need of a fix.”

Anyone who wants advice for broken items should post details on the Facebook page with supporting photographs if possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

