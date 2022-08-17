Delight-TED customer as repair cafe fixes battered bear

Owner Rita Dellar and fixer Andrea with the finished teddy bear - Credit: Jean Holden

Staff at Exmouth Repair Café did more than the ‘bear’ essentials for a local resident’s battered childhood teddy.

Rita Dellar found her old toy in the loft during a lockdown clear-out. The bear’s head and arm had become detached and it needed some TLC, so she brought it to the team of 'fixers' in April this year.

The teddy with its head detached - Credit: Jean Holden

Jean Holden from the Repair Café said: “Over the next few months he was taken into the Repair Cafe for Andrea to work on with help from other repairers and a YouTube video. By June a bond had formed between them!

The Repair Cafe team working on the battered bear - Credit: Jean Holden

“He paid his final visit to the Repair Café on August 6.”

Andrea working on the teddy at the Exmouth Repair Cafe - Credit: Jean Holden

Rita said: “Absolutely brilliant - so helpful and I so much appreciate Andrea and team putting so much work into Ted so he can enjoy many more years of cuddles. I can’t thank Andrea enough.”

Exmouth Repair Café takes place on the first Saturday of the month from January to November, 10am to 1.00pm at Exmouth Methodist church, Roundhouse Lane.