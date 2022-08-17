Delight-TED customer as repair cafe fixes battered bear
- Credit: Jean Holden
Staff at Exmouth Repair Café did more than the ‘bear’ essentials for a local resident’s battered childhood teddy.
Rita Dellar found her old toy in the loft during a lockdown clear-out. The bear’s head and arm had become detached and it needed some TLC, so she brought it to the team of 'fixers' in April this year.
Jean Holden from the Repair Café said: “Over the next few months he was taken into the Repair Cafe for Andrea to work on with help from other repairers and a YouTube video. By June a bond had formed between them!
“He paid his final visit to the Repair Café on August 6.”
Rita said: “Absolutely brilliant - so helpful and I so much appreciate Andrea and team putting so much work into Ted so he can enjoy many more years of cuddles. I can’t thank Andrea enough.”
Exmouth Repair Café takes place on the first Saturday of the month from January to November, 10am to 1.00pm at Exmouth Methodist church, Roundhouse Lane.