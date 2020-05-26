Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Plans have been drawn up to ensure staff and customers of a popular Exmouth pub are safe before it reopens.

JD Wetherspoon will open the Powder Monkey, in The Parade, once it has the official go-ahead from the Government.

There will be at least two full-time staff at the pub who will regularly clean surfaces and touch points throughout.

The Powder Monkey will also have screens at the till point as well as in the seating areas where it is not possible to separate the tables.

JD Wetherspoon will provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear.

There will be an average of 10 hand sanitiser dispensers around the pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

The pub will use one entrance with a separate exit door where possible.

Customers will be asked to use the Wetherspoon order and pay app, wherever possible, or pay at the bar using a credit/debit card and contactless, although cash will be accepted.