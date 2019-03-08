Just 92 of 130 tenants of beach hut spaces in Budleigh live in the town - where are the other tenants from?

All but two of 130 people who rent beach hut spaces in Budleigh have an EX postcode, new figures have revealed.

Ninety-two Budleigh residents have managed to secure a prized spot on the town's seafront, meaning 38 tenants live outside the Otter Valley.

The Journal previously reported how aggrieved Budleigh resident Mark Maslen criticised East Devon District Council for leasing out the spots to people living outside of the Budleigh area.

He said it would be fairer to offer the spots to Budleigh residents as an added perk of living in the town.

Mr Maslen added that all too often, in the summer months, he would see a cluster of beach huts closed on sunny days by the seaside.

He said they would be used more if they were rented by Budleigh residents.

New figures have shown that 128 of the 130 renters have an EX postcode, while just two - a Somerset-based tenant and Totnes-based tenant - do not.

The tenant from Chard, in Somerset, rents a space at the Steamer Steps site, which has 17 tenants living in Budleigh.

The remaining spaces have been snapped up by residents from Woodbury (four tenants), Exmouth (two tenants) and Exminster (one tenant).

There is one spot still available at Steamer Steps, according to the latest EDDC figures.

Thirteen Budleigh residents rent a spot at Longboat. Two tenants are from Exmouth, with the remaining tenants rom Totnes, Exeter and Broadclyst (one each).

There are currently five spots available at Lime Kiln, according to the latest EDDC figures.

Of the 63 beach hut sites at Lime Kiln, 41 tenants are from Budleigh, six are from Exmouth, four are from the EX5 area, three are from Exeter, two are from Honiton and one each are from Clyst St Laurence and Clyst St George.

There are three beach hut spaces available at Lime Kiln, according to the latest EDDC figures.

At the Police site, five hut spots are taken by Budleigh residents.

The remaining tenants originate from Exmouth (one), Woodbury (one) and Ottery St Mary (one).

There are no vacancies at the Police site.

At the Rolle site in Budleigh, 16 renters are town residents and the remaining two tenants are from Exeter and Sidmouth.

The Journal previously reported that there a big demand for beach huts in Budleigh.

As of May 20 this year, there is a waiting list of 1,469 people who are all vying for a rare spot.

EDDC, which leases the spaces, said there is an eight to ten year wait to get the chance to own a spot, which has no electricity and is supplied water via a communal tap.

The sites are automatically offered to the same people every year until they no-longer want to rent.

A large site will set you back £508.17 each year, while a small site costs £442.40 for renters between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

For every beach hut space in Budleigh, there are on average 10 people vying to take it on - but it could take a decade to get the chance to get one.