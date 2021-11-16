Communities across East Devon fell silent on Sunday in solemn tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for their country in conflicts across the globe.

People gathered in Budleigh Salterton and East Budeligh - and many more in smaller gatherings in the neighbouring villages in between - to ensure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice would never be forgotten.

A parade, two-minute silence, and service was held at the war memorial on the Strand in Exmouth to mark Remembrance Sunday.

It provided a welcome tonic for many veterans and their families after last year’s events were scaled back because of the pandemic.

The parade marched onto the Strand, was brought to attention, and just before 11am the Last Post was sounded.

The wreath-laying ceremony was followed by a service from Rev. Jim Gosling, which included readings by Lt Gen Sir Andrew Ridgway KBE CB DL, the Rt Hon Simon Jupp MP, and Mayor of Exmouth Steve Gazzard.

The Royal British Legion, founders and champions of the Poppy Appeal, and whose members are ever-present at Remembrance time, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

“We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those that have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

“Every year, the Royal British Legion supports Remembrance events across the UK.

“We encourage local and regional communities to produce Remembrance commemorations of their own. At the core of these events is the Act of Remembrance.

“The Act of Remembrance is brief and non-religious, making it exceptionally well-suited to personalised commemorations. The RBL doesn't prescribe what these should be but services should be inclusive of all members of the community.”

One East Devon man had a starring role just ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Oscar Anstee-Pinnock appeared on BBC1 television at The Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Oscar, aged 22, was born in Honiton and studied at Sidmouth College. He joined the armed forces with the RAF Gunners

before joining the Queen's Colour Squadron. His family live in Musbury, near Axminster.

Proud mum Holly is an office manager for WBW Solicitors.

