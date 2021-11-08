Exmouth, Budleigh and Topsham remember the fallen
Philippa Davies
- Credit: Jason Sedgemore
Communities in and around Exmouth will come together this week to remember those who have put themselves in harm's way serving their country.
With the Royal British Legion's iconic Poppy Appeal as popular as ever with the public and the spirit of Remembrance has potent as at any time most people can recall, the people of East Devon are expected to emerge in force to pay their respects to the fallen from two world wars as well as those who perished in recent conflicts.
The local events in detail are as follows.
Exmouth: There will be a short service at the war memorial on Armistice Day starting at 10.45. On Remembrance Sunday there will be a parade from Victoria Road to the Strand and a service at the war memorial starting at 10.50, with a two-minute silence and the playing of the Last Post. The gathering will then move to Manor Gardens.
Budleigh: There will be a two-minute silence at the war memorial at 11.00 on Armistice Day. On Remembrance Sunday there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial at 2pm, but no parade or church service.
Topsham: On Remembrance Sunday there will be an Ecumenical Remembrance service at St Margaret's Church at 10am, which will also be available via Zoom. At 10.50 am there will be a remembrance ceremony at the war memorial outside the church.
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth murder trial halted
- 2 Funding setback spurs us on to argue Exmouth's case more fervently
- 3 Residential home in running for a major national accolade
- 4 Commandos' £10m accommodation building opened
- 5 Hospiscare appeals for urgent support after losing income
- 6 Acclaimed rock tribute show set for Pavilion concert date
- 7 Steps to protect town as part of new beach management plan
- 8 Pat Brandon Quartet at Budleigh Salterton
- 9 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 10 Surge in rentals leads to demand outstripping supply