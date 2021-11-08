Communities in and around Exmouth will come together this week to remember those who have put themselves in harm's way serving their country.

With the Royal British Legion's iconic Poppy Appeal as popular as ever with the public and the spirit of Remembrance has potent as at any time most people can recall, the people of East Devon are expected to emerge in force to pay their respects to the fallen from two world wars as well as those who perished in recent conflicts.

The local events in detail are as follows.

Exmouth: There will be a short service at the war memorial on Armistice Day starting at 10.45. On Remembrance Sunday there will be a parade from Victoria Road to the Strand and a service at the war memorial starting at 10.50, with a two-minute silence and the playing of the Last Post. The gathering will then move to Manor Gardens.

Budleigh: There will be a two-minute silence at the war memorial at 11.00 on Armistice Day. On Remembrance Sunday there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial at 2pm, but no parade or church service.

Topsham: On Remembrance Sunday there will be an Ecumenical Remembrance service at St Margaret's Church at 10am, which will also be available via Zoom. At 10.50 am there will be a remembrance ceremony at the war memorial outside the church.