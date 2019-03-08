Advanced search

Joy as knitted poppy wall unveiled at Exmouth church

PUBLISHED: 09:54 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 05 November 2019

The wall of poppies handknitted in Exmouth. Picture: Jean Holden

The wall of poppies handknitted in Exmouth. Picture: Jean Holden

A wall of hand-knitted poppies has been unveiled at an Exmouth church ahead of remembrance services in the town.

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey with Stecey-anne Waterhouse. Picture: Jean HoldenDeputy mayor Brian Bailey with Stecey-anne Waterhouse. Picture: Jean Holden

The display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church, which features more than 50,000 knitted poppies, was officially launched on Monday (November 4).

Volunteers, led by project organiser Stacey Waterhouse, spent hours knitting together the poppies to create a wall which cascades down the side of the town centre building.

The poignant display is set to remain in place until Monday, November 25.

The launch on Monday was attended by Royal British Legion members, town councillors and deputy mayor Brian Bailey.

The official launch of the poppy display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Jean HoldenThe official launch of the poppy display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Jean Holden

Miss Waterhouse said: "There was a lovely turnout - so many people came down to see the poppies.

"When we first started this we were looking to get 500 poppies if we could - to get more than 50,000 is staggering."

Smilestones feature as part of the poppy display. Picture: Jean HoldenSmilestones feature as part of the poppy display. Picture: Jean Holden

The purple heart. Picture: Jean HoldenThe purple heart. Picture: Jean Holden

The poppy display in Exmouth. Picture: Jean HoldenThe poppy display in Exmouth. Picture: Jean Holden

Smilestones featured in the poppy display. Picture: Jean HoldenSmilestones featured in the poppy display. Picture: Jean Holden

