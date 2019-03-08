Joy as knitted poppy wall unveiled at Exmouth church
PUBLISHED: 09:54 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 05 November 2019
A wall of hand-knitted poppies has been unveiled at an Exmouth church ahead of remembrance services in the town.
The display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church, which features more than 50,000 knitted poppies, was officially launched on Monday (November 4).
Volunteers, led by project organiser Stacey Waterhouse, spent hours knitting together the poppies to create a wall which cascades down the side of the town centre building.
The poignant display is set to remain in place until Monday, November 25.
The launch on Monday was attended by Royal British Legion members, town councillors and deputy mayor Brian Bailey.
Miss Waterhouse said: "There was a lovely turnout - so many people came down to see the poppies.
"When we first started this we were looking to get 500 poppies if we could - to get more than 50,000 is staggering."
