Published: 9:51 AM September 14, 2021

Firefighters joined with residents in Exmouth on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on New York’s Twin Towers.

They stood in silence to remember the people who perished in 2001 when America was targeted by hijacked passenger airliners.

Saturday’s Phear Park lunchtime service was organised by Exmouth’s fire station staff.

It included music, prayers and a moment of silence in respect to those who lost their lives. There was also a wreath-laying ceremony.

The Phear Park 9/11 memorial stone was made possible when Lionel Howell campaigned for a piece of metal girder from the South Tower to be brought to Exmouth and set in resin and granite as a permanent tribute.

In 2007, Exmouth’s 9/11 service included the rededication of the park’s memorial when it was returned to Phear Park after repairs were made to the resin and a medic badge was added to the emblems.

9/11 service in Exmouth Phear Park - Credit: Alan DaBreo of Exmouth Photo Services

