Exmouth author Graham Hurley releases his latest thriller

Talented Exmouth author, Graham Hurley, releases his latest thriller from the critically-acclaimed Enora Andressen series on Wednesday, March 11.

The new book, the third in the series, follows on from his two widely-praised Curtain Call and Sight Unseen books, about the life and challenges of Anglo-Breton actress Enora Andressen.

Each scene in his new book, titled 'Off Script', is set in Exmouth, so will resonate strongly with local readers.

The story is packed with provincial references about the Marina, the estuary, the town's police station, a rather nice house on the Beacon, the beach, Sandy Bay, and sundry others.

Of course, local book lovers will have the added advantage of being able to visualise the settings used in the narrative in the true sense.

Having lived in Exmouth for 15 years, Graham is well placed to describe the town with all its charm, quirks and surrounding natural beauty.

Graham said: "I chose Exmouth because - says me - authors should always write about what they know.

"And, thanks to 15 fab years, I know a great deal about this wonderful town".

After writing a very successful series of 16 crime thrillers, some set in East Devon, Graham embarked on a new project with novels exploring the darker edges of World War Two.

To add balance to his prose, Graham knew he needed something lighter, more contemporary, and in both senses Enora came to his rescue.

When asked what inspired him to write the 'Enora' stories, Graham said: "Enora Andressen came to me four years ago, believe it or not, in a dream.

"We happened to be spending the summer in France and in the middle of the night, I awoke with a single sentence in my head: The consultant has a fondness for metaphor. Just that".

He explained further: "I got up, made a note, and went back to bed.

"The sentence burrowed deep into my subconscious, and by the end of the week, I had both the character, Enora Andressen, and the plot of the first book, Curtain Call, fully worked out".

In Curtain Call, Enora Andressen is introduced at a low point in her life. Seventeen years of marriage has just ended very badly; her only son, Malo, has decamped to live with his father in Stockholm; and weeks of crippling headaches have turned out to mask a brain tumour that may well kill her.

Two books later, Off Script finds Enora in remission after a brain operation, and back at work.

Her son has returned from Sweden and she has a new relationship in her life with Pavel, who has been blind for a number of years, and is paralysed from the neck down.

Pavel settles into a penthouse apartment in the marina in Exmouth.

The property is complete with hi-tech aids and he is nursed by cherished carer, Carrie. Yet, one evening, something changes…

Enora finds Carrie distraught and traumatised in her basement flat off Rolle Street, after a small-hours visit from a young intruder.

He promised to return and kill her, should she ever mention the visit to anyone else.

Enora, has some difficulty teasing the story out of Carrie and wrestles with her conscience about what to do.

The story evolves when Enora breaks her promise to Carrie and goes to the police. This triggers a sequence of events that lead to a multi-million-pound cocaine seizure on the Exe estuary, and a terrifying evening in an Exmouth pub that ends, chaotically, with a body on the floor…

This is a story, in the first place, about a set of events that will take the reader to some very scary places.

It also explores the woeful lack of provision for anyone afflicted with mental health problems.

To grab a signed copy of Graham's latest book, pay a visit to Best Books on 18 The Parade, Exmouth. The book is published by Severn House Publishers Ltd and the cover price is £20.99.

For more, see www.grahamhurley.co.uk