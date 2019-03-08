Advanced search

'Nurturing' East Devon care home manager nets regional award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 November 2019

Staff from Brandon Care were finalists in the Great British Care Awards. From left to right: Angela Barons, Lily Brewster, Ann Hopkins and Ellie Hunter. Picture: Brandon Care

Staff from Brandon Care were finalists in the Great British Care Awards. From left to right: Angela Barons, Lily Brewster, Ann Hopkins and Ellie Hunter. Picture: Brandon Care

The manager of three East Devon care homes has been recognised for her nurturing approach.

Wendy Marsh, is registered manager of Brandon Care Limited which runs Brandon House and Sheridan House, in Exmouth and Hillside House, in Newton Poppleford.

She won the best care home registered manager award at the Great British Care Awards South West.

Judges said Mrs Marsh stood out for her 'ethos of offering a great life not just a great service' and she gave people a 'real sense of purpose and belonging'.

Four members of staff - Angela Barons, Lilly Brewster, Ann Hopkins and Ellie Hunter - were all finalists in their categories.

Mrs Marsh said: "I was amazed at winning the registered managers award as it was one of the biggest and most contested categories.

"To have got four finalists into the Great British Care Awards is quite an achievement but I have the most brilliant staff, they deserve the accolade as they work so hard and their love for our residents always shines through.

"They really enjoyed their night at the awards so to come away with their finalist certificates and the manager's award was the icing on the cake."

