'Old and unsafe' play park to get £100,000 facelift
PUBLISHED: 16:24 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 22 August 2019
Archant
An Exmouth play area in is getting a new lease of life, thanks to a £100,000 cash injection from the district council.
The Redgates play area, located off Dukes Crescent and Prince of Wales Drive, will be getting a makeover following a consultation with children and young people who use the site.
By the end of 2019, the park will have a castles and pirates theme - as suggested by users.
It will include two trampolines, a pirate ship with slides and climbing activities, a large castle climbing frame, a zip track and a big seesaw.
Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "This large play area was looking very old and parts of it were becoming unsafe, which is why we allocated £100,000 to renewing it.
"Thanks to all the local children and young people who took part in the consultation.
"The children will be able to say that they helped design the play areas they're having fun on."
