Record-breaking year of Hospiscare donations from Darts Farm pick-your-own sunflowers

This fundraiser in aid of Darts Farm�s chosen local charity, Hospiscare, sees a running total of �38,554.75 raised over the past 12 years Matt Austin

Darts Farm’s fields of pick-your-own sunflowers have raised a record-breaking £6,542 for charity.

This fundraiser in aid of Darts Farm’s chosen local charity, Hospiscare, sees a running total of £38,554.75 raised over the past 12 years.

Michael Dart said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity to help make our pick-your-own sunflowers for Hospiscare a record-breaking year.

“From our brilliant customers who have come to pick them, to the Pearce Seeds who donated the seeds for planting - you have all helped us to give a much-needed donation to a local charity that’s so close to many of our hearts.

“This year has been very different, with visitors on staycations and locals really taking some time to appreciate what is on their doorstep.

“Everyone seems to have gone back to enjoying the simpler things in life; wondering around the fields, breathing in the fresh Devon air and enjoying the beautiful estuary views.”

James Dart added: “Our sunflowers not only brighten up your day but provide much-needed food for wildlife and under-threat bees.

“Once the they die down, they are enjoyed by birds, who feast on the seeds. They are an important part of our sustainability practices and passion for looking after local nature.”

Hospiscare offers free support and expert care for those with a terminal diagnosis in the local Devon community and provides a vital source of support of their families at times of real need.

The fundraising hasn’t stopped yet though.

Darts Farm’s amazing maize maze is still open with all proceeds going to Estuary League of Friends; another brilliant local charity who look after the elderly and vulnerable in our community. They care for those in need of comfort and support.

Over the past 25 years Darts Farm has continually evolved to become one of the most exciting shopping experiences in the South West.

Darts Farm remains a family business run by the Dart brothers; the retail looked after by Michael and James and the farm headed up by Paul.

The business is, at its core, still a working farm, and sells all of its home-grown produce directly through the farm shop.

Darts Farm prides itself on its exceptional customer experience and expertise, enhanced by the Dart brothers’ hands on management and their passionate members of staff and artisan producers.