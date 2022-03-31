Traders on Exmouth Strand 'happy the debacle is now over'

The patch of grass outside the Bayleaf Cafe; East Devon District Council was going to charge nearly £8,000 for its use. - Credit: Adam Manning

Businesses on Exmouth Strand say they are relieved that East Devon District Council has renegotiated a new price for using its outdoor grassed areas, after listening to their concerns about the high rates originally proposed.

Spoken, Franklins, the Bayleaf Cafe, the Grapevine and Palm have all come to mutual agreements with the council on prices for different patches of land around the Strand to set out tables and chairs this summer.

The feeling between all the businesses on Exmouth Strand is relief that 'the debacle is now over'.

Spoken, Franklins, the Bayleaf Cafe, the Grapevine and Palm came together on Sunday, March 27 and released a YouTube video explaining their dismay at the prices East Devon District Council was planning to charge them for extra seating space on grassed areas of Exmouth Strand from September.

A link to the video is here - https://youtu.be/7z5oraJA8Y4

Within two days of the video going viral on social media, and being picked up by local news organisations, East Devon District Council released a statement yesterday, (Wednesday, March 30) to say a new price had been agreed.

The Grapevine owner, Oliver Bainbridge, told the Journal: "As far as we are concerned it's over now, the price has been negotiated.

"I wouldn't say I'm happy with it, but certainly relieved the matter has now been settled.

"We got the call yesterday to tell us the new price. and we've accepted, it's more than the £100 Devon County Council price, but nowhere near what East Devon District Council offered us first.

"It was all quite unnecessary - we tried to negotiate a deal with EDDC since September, but they were ignoring us.

"Within two days of us making and publishing the YouTube video, we got a response and the issue has now been put to bed".

Owner of Spoken, George Nightingale, said: "We won, the council have capitulated and it's great that all the businesses on the Strand have come to an agreement with EDDC. The matter has now been put to bed, thank you to everyone who supported the campaign and here's to a great summer."



