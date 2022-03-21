News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Devon's rarest plant is to be moved from the Lower Otter

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:54 PM March 21, 2022
A view of salt marshes in the Lower Otter Estuary - the aim of the Lower Otter Restoration Project i

The Lower Otter Restoration Project aerial view - Credit: Archant

One of Devon’s rarest plants is to re-located this week, as work continues on the Lower Otter Restoration Project. 

The Lower Otter is currently the only place in Devon where the divided sedge (Carex divisa) lives but volunteers will now move it to other places around the county this Tuesday, (March 22). 

The survival of these plants is threatened by rising sea levels and the deterioration of embankments at the Lower Otter. Volunteers will be helping to move the yellow-tipped grass-like plant to new sites nearby.    

east devon

The divided Sedge plant is one of Devon's rarest. - Credit: Environment Agency

Also being moved are some populations of galingale (Cyperus longus), which is also scarce. Unlike the divided sedge, the galingale will be able to continue to survive in some areas of the lower Otter valley. 

Three sites have been chosen to replant the rare species and their progress will be monitored over the next 12 months. One of the chosen sites is a grazing marsh on the Axe estuary.

Dr Sam Bridgewater, Head of Wildlife and Conservation for landowners, Clinton Devon Estates, said: “The divided sedge is an unassuming little plant which you could be forgiven for overlooking, but it’s the rarest living thing that the LORP scheme will provide help to. We hope it will thrive in the new sites it is to be moved to.”  

This week also saw the planting of hedgerows to the north of Little Bank begin. Native species, including hawthorn, blackthorn and dog rose, have been planted in among gaps to existing hedgerows. The LORP project will see a net gain of 1.5km of hedgerow when completed.  

Most Read

  1. 1 New rent-a-beach hut scheme at Budleigh
  2. 2 Could Devon-born actor Bradley James be the next James Bond?
  3. 3 Devon's rarest plant is to be moved from the Lower Otter
  1. 4 Top marks for primary school in 'good' Ofsted report
  2. 5 Exmouth Town top for the first time in decades
  3. 6 Housing is the challenge as renters and migrants alike need Parliament to act
  4. 7 Exmouth history: early roads and inns  
  5. 8 Freemasons help Ruairi get back on the road...
  6. 9 Kelly in training for the iconic Boston Marathon
  7. 10 East Budleigh plans blue plaque for 'unsung' historic resident

The project is led by  Environment Agency led under the ERDF’s Interreg France Channel England funded Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts project. The second site of the total €26m project is in the Saâne Valley in Quiberville, Normandy.  

  


East Devon News
Exmouth News
Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Dr Paul Johnson, clinical chair of the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group

Second Covid booster jabs to be offered in Devon

Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Pictures and letters from Lympstone Primary School pupils were among the items given to refugee children

Exmouth man helps deliver aid to refugees on Ukraine border

Fran McElhone

Logo Icon
Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing a

Exmouth prepares to support Ukrainian refugees if they arrive in Devon

Philippa Davies

person
Generic image of a person typing on a laptop with a mouse

Online groomer from Exmouth sent on sex offenders' course

Paul Jones

person