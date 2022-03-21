Devon's rarest plant is to be moved from the Lower Otter

One of Devon’s rarest plants is to re-located this week, as work continues on the Lower Otter Restoration Project.

The Lower Otter is currently the only place in Devon where the divided sedge (Carex divisa) lives but volunteers will now move it to other places around the county this Tuesday, (March 22).

The survival of these plants is threatened by rising sea levels and the deterioration of embankments at the Lower Otter. Volunteers will be helping to move the yellow-tipped grass-like plant to new sites nearby.

The divided Sedge plant is one of Devon's rarest. - Credit: Environment Agency

Also being moved are some populations of galingale (Cyperus longus), which is also scarce. Unlike the divided sedge, the galingale will be able to continue to survive in some areas of the lower Otter valley.

Three sites have been chosen to replant the rare species and their progress will be monitored over the next 12 months. One of the chosen sites is a grazing marsh on the Axe estuary.

Dr Sam Bridgewater, Head of Wildlife and Conservation for landowners, Clinton Devon Estates, said: “The divided sedge is an unassuming little plant which you could be forgiven for overlooking, but it’s the rarest living thing that the LORP scheme will provide help to. We hope it will thrive in the new sites it is to be moved to.”

This week also saw the planting of hedgerows to the north of Little Bank begin. Native species, including hawthorn, blackthorn and dog rose, have been planted in among gaps to existing hedgerows. The LORP project will see a net gain of 1.5km of hedgerow when completed.

The project is led by Environment Agency led under the ERDF’s Interreg France Channel England funded Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts project. The second site of the total €26m project is in the Saâne Valley in Quiberville, Normandy.



