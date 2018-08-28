Rapist hiding in East Devon jailed after Christmas Eve attack

Deportation is “likely” for the Bangladeshi national on release from custody.

A man who was involved in the brutal Christmas Eve gang sex attack of a woman in northern England before fleeing to East Devon has been jailed for 10 years.

At Carlisle Crown Court today (January 18), Mohammed Miah became the third person to be locked up for subjecting the victim, who had been on a festive night out, to a dreadful ordeal in a city flat.

The “extremely drunk” woman was guided about a mile through Carlisle city centre on the false promise of a taxi, “sandwiched” between two other men, in the early hours of December 24, 2017. Inside a bedroom, Kabir Hussain, 41, then twice raped the female and sexually assaulted her. She was also sexually assaulted by 32-year-old Marco Martins. As they left the room at one stage, 38-year-old Miah walked in and also raped the woman.

“This is a gang assault,” prosecutor Tim Evans told the court. “It is perhaps difficult to conceive of how a Christmas night out could end in greater horror than what she went through at the hands of these defendants.”

He added of Miah: “The Crown say that this defendant must have known full well what was going on in the bedroom given how he manhandled her and commenced raping her; could not have failed to appreciate the terribly drunken state the complainant was in; and of course prior to raping her had not spoken a word to her at all.”

As a police investigation began, Miah was arrested bailed on Christmas Day, but fled Carlisle and “disappeared” for almost a year until police arrested him in the Exmouth area of Devon on November 5. He was linked to the gang attack by DNA evidence.

Miah, of The Strand, Exmouth - previously good character - admitted rape and was jailed for a decade.

Paul Tweddle, defending, said deportation was “likely” for the Bangladeshi national on release from custody. “She was extremely vulnerable, she was extremely drunk, said Mr Tweddle of the victim. “That didn’t dissuade him from doing what he did, which was despicable in the circumstances.”

Judge James Adkin told Miah, who will be on the sex offenders’ register for life: “This was a gang rape of a vulnerable woman for whom you showed utter contempt, and you must be severely punished for it.”

Hussain, of Dod Street, Tower Hamlets, London, was jailed for 11 years at the crown court in March, 2018, while Martins, of Borland Avenue, Carlisle, received a 45-month prison term.