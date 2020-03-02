Advanced search

Ramblers gear up for sponsored walk in aid of Budleigh primary school

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 March 2020

Ramblers from the Topsham area will be walking 6.5 miles to raise funds for St Peter's Primary School. Picture: Lorraine Gardner

After hearing the financial plight of Budleigh Salterton's primary school, a group of walkers from the Topsham area have been inspired to take on a 6.5-mile sponsored walk.

The 15-strong group will set off on a circular walk from Littleham church, in Exmouth, on Sunday (March 8) before heading into Budleigh.

St Peter's Primary School headteacher Steve Hitchcock had met with the group and told them how they were struggling to break even and got almost £1,000 a year less per pupil than some other schools.

The organiser of the walk, Lorraine Gardner, wants businesses and individuals to come forward to help them raise money for the school.

She said: "Mr Hitchcock's passion and enthusiasm for his school inspired us, and as a small group of ladies who walk along the coastal path and enjoy the beautiful countryside in our rambles around Budleigh, we decided we would like to try and help."

To get a sponsorship form email raingardner@aol.com

