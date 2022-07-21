Care home celebrates one year anniversary with summer fayre

An Exmouth care home is celebrating its first anniversary with a summer fair..

Raleigh Manor Care Home, in Drakes Avenue, will be open on August 4 from 12pm to 4pm for a summer party in aid of the Devon Freewheelers, a volunteer-led charity based in Honiton.

The party will have a fairground theme with games, live entertainment, a raffle, cake stall and tombola plus lots of fayre food including fish & chips, waffles, doughnuts and ice cream.

Raleigh Manor, which opened in August 2021, is inviting everyone in the local community to come down and join in the fun.

Valerie Russell, general manager at Raleigh Manor, said: “I can’t believe we have been open a year already - it has just flown by.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our residents, their friends and family and our wonderful staff, it is going to be a fantastic day.

“We hope everyone will come and join us, visit our beautiful home and help us celebrate.”

Anyone who would like to be a stall holder should ring 01395 280000 to book a space – tables cost £5.